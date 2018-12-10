AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam Football Federation warns of fake ticketing sites

With Vietnam looking for their first AFF Suzuki Cup title since 2008, fans are understandably trying to do everything to watch the game – especially the second leg when they host Malaysia at My Dinh Stadium.

Supporters are clamouring for tickets but it has resulted in a few trying to take advantage by setting up fake ticketing sites in order to fool fans and taking their money in the process.

The Vietnam Football Federation has warned about this, and claimed that http://vebongonline.com.vn/ is a fake website and fans should not buy from there.

Vietnam’s governing body reiterates that there are only two online sites where fans should buy tickets and they are:

Furthermore, here are the selling schedules for both December 10 and 11.

December 10:

10:00AM – 2,500 tickets

4:00PM – 2,500 tickets

10:00PM – 2,800 tickets



December 11:

10:00AM – 2,500 tickets



A total of 10,300 tickets will be available for sale online.

Malaysia host the first leg on December 11, while Vietnam play host on December 15.