Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has wished Malaysia and Vietnam good luck as the two nations clash in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Drogba was in Petaling Jaya in Malaysia for a meet-and-greet session with the fans conducted by Yokohama-Chelsea where he was asked his opinion about the Malaysia national team that reached the final of the regional competition.

“I think you can be proud of your team,” the former Chelsea striker told the fans that gathered at the event. “You know beating Thailand in the semifinals, you guys can be proud of your team,” he added.

“I wish both teams good luck,” said Drogba. “I am actually in a difficult position because I am going to Vietnam next. I am sure I am going to be asked the same question. So, may the best team win in the final,” said the 2012 UEFA Champions League winner.

“Qualifying for the final is great for Malaysian football. When I see the Chelsea fans here, who are so passionate, imagine them supporting the national team. The atmosphere will be crazy,” Drogba said as Malaysia host Vietnam in the first leg at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“I’m sure it will be a good game,” said the 40-year-old.