AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 Southeast Asian origin players who could’ve played

There’s no denying that most Europe-based footballers with Southeast Asian heritage or ancestry are very good in terms of skills and ability given the level of competition and the more established football setups in Europe.

What they could offer could definitely boost their respective national teams in tournaments such as the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Let us take a look at some players based in Europe who are eligible to play for Southeast Asian national teams and their abilities attributes that they could provide to the game.

Mark van der Maarel (Defender/Right-back, FC Utrecht, Eligibility: Indonesia)

Mark van der Maarel was born and currently based in the Netherlands, but has Southeast Asian heritage through his mother who hails from Indonesia.

Playing mainly as a right-back, Mark van der Maarel’s main role is on the defensive end with a usually battling role that demands several duels with attacking wingers.

Despite being a predominantly defensive player, being an operator down the right flank requires him the versatility to be a facilitator in the offence as well, if needed, whether it’s by supplying dangerous balls into the box for his strikers to work on or giving it a go on occasions if the opportunity presents itself.

Now 29 years of age, in terms of his international career, Mark has only featured in the U21 Netherlands team for a UEFA U21 Championship qualifier and has yet to break into the senior Dutch side.

Despite being eligible to play for Indonesia, he has yet to suit up for the team.

Maybe it’s time for him to make the move.

Ezra Walian (Forward/Striker, RKC Waalwijk , Eligibility: Indonesia)

Ezra Walian is a forward for Dutch Eredivisie club RKC Waalwijk. His Southeast Asian heritage is from his father who is Indonesian.

Ezra began his senior career with Jong Ajax before moving to Almere City after two seasons where he spent only a season before his latest current tenure with RKC Waalwijk.

Only 21-years-old, Ezra still has a lot of years ahead in his footballing career. And with him already capped with Indonesia’s senior squad last March 21, 2017 in a friendly match against Myanmar, the young striker makes him one of the possible future stars for the Garudas.

Elias Dolah (Defender/Centre-back, Port FC, Eligibility: Thailand)

Elias Dolah traces his Southeast Asian heritage through his father who is Thai.

A man mountain of a defender (he stands at around 196 centimetres or six feet and five inches), Elias currently plays for Thai League 1 club, Port F.C. and his strengths lie mainly with his header because of his height.

Weather it’s clearing a dangerous ball on the defensive end or trying to score a headed goal from a set-piece, Elias is definitely one of the players to watch for such crucial plays.

Despite the 25-year-old playing in Thailand’s club system, he has yet to represent Thailand in the international football stage.

With his size and attributes as a defender, he could be a good callup in the future to shore up Thailand’s defence.

Gerrit Holtmann (Midfielder/Winger, 1. FSV Mainz 05, Eligibility: Philippines)

Midfielder Gerrit Holtmann currently plays for German Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05 mainly as a winger.

Gerrit #Holtmann is looking forward instead of celebrating his goal. “We have to show more energy in Leipzig and put up more of a fight.” #M05FCA pic.twitter.com/NlD6RTTZV8 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) December 2, 2017

His Southeast Asian roots lie with his mother who is from the Philippines.

At the moment, he has already been called up for the Germany U-20 squad. Now at 23-years-old, Gerrit is yet to crack Germany’s senior squad. But at the same time, he has yet to commit to the Philippine national football team.

Marito Marcal (Forward/Striker, Dungannon Swifts FC, Eligibility: Timor-Leste)

Young Marito Marcal probably is the most promising in this list because of his youth (only 16-years-old), Marito is from Timor-Leste and is currently plying his trade as a striker for Northern Irish club Dungannon Swifts FC.

Once he suits up for Timor-Leste, it’s definitely going to be big for one of Southeast Asia’s emerging national teams in football.

The quality and potential they possess are quite promising, but do Europe-based talents be beneficial for a tournament such as the Suzuki Cup?

If their abilities alone are to be based upon, yes, they will definitely provide a big helping hand to their respective national squads if every they suit up for the flag in a tournament like the AFF Suzuki Cup.

But if we are to look into what happened to the Philippines’ 2018 campaign, where they suffered an exodus of some key players before the semifinal stage due to their mother clubs calling them back, the same problems could be experienced by other teams that will try to apply such an approach.

It is to note that most of the AFF Suzuki Cup fixtures do not fall within the FIFA dates and clubs are not obliged to release their players for international duty once the international break ends.

For example, if Indonesia called up Mark van der Maarel and Ezra Walian to play for the Suzuki Cup, could the Garudas have survived out of the group stage? Chances are, maybe. But come the semifinal, and if both of these Netherlands-based players were called back by their clubs, then the squad will definitely be reduced and on-pitch chemistry could suffer as well if they played as starters during the group phase.

Yes, players based in Europe possess high level of quality in terms of talent and on-pitch abilities most of the time, but it might not be beneficial to call upon their services for such tournaments in which they will not be utilised to the fullest such as the AFF Suzuki Cup.