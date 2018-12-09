AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Throwback to the only time Malaysia and Vietnam have clashed at Bukit Jalil in the competition

It was December 15, 2010, the semifinal first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup. Malaysia were hosts to Vietnam at Bukit Jalil Stadium in what turned out to be a memorable night.

With both teams set to face in the final of the 2018 edition of the tournament, let us take a look at the only previous occasion that the two nations faced each other at the iconic stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

What transpired then has been one of the most memorable performances by the Harimau Malaya in the knockout stages in front of their home fans, as they eliminated the defending champions, Vietnam.

The stadium’s electric atmosphere served as the home team’s 12th man to full effect as Malaysia were able to show more confidence in their plays and frustrate their opponents.

However, after 45 minutes of action in the first half, both teams headed into their respective dugouts all-square and goalless.

Come the second half, as soon as the match clock have reached the hour mark, the breakthrough arrived as Malaysian forward Safee Sali’s header flew straight into its intended target with Vietnam’s goalkeeper Bui Tan Truong failing to stop the ball’s direction despite getting both hands on it.

Nineteen minutes after the first goal, Safee Sali put Malaysia two-goals up as he converted his chance off a rebound to cap a convincing 2-0 win for Malaysia.

The first leg result proved to be the decider as the return leg at My Dinh Stadium produced a goalless affair to put Malaysia through to the final against Indonesia, in which the Malaysian’s were able to triumph as well to claim their first ever AFF Suzuki Cup trophy.

Now, almost eight years on, with the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam set to kick-off once again in Bukit Jalil, the question is, will history repeat itself?

Let’s find out on Tuesday, December 11.