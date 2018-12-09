AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Tickets sold out for Bukit Jalil final between Malaysia and Vietnam

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has confirmed that all tickets for the first leg of the final of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 11 have been sold out.

Around 40,000 tickers were sold online in the last couple of days while another 40,000 were sold over the counters at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Sunday. However, there are still plenty of fans who head home disappointed without getting the tickets for the much-anticipated final between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The counters were only opened at 9.53 am on Sunday despite large number of supporters gathering at the venue since Saturday night. FAM said that counters at Gate A and E at the Bukit Jalil Stadium was closed after all the tickets were sold out.

“Thank you to all the Harimau Malaya supporters who have taken the effort to buy the ticket to the final,” said FAM in a Facebook post.

“FAM couldn’t fulfil the wish of the supporters who failed to get the tickets as we only get to sell 80,000 tickets in accordance with the stadium capacity. For that, we apologise,” the association said.

“Hopefully the supporters who are still at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium will disperse as the ticket counters have already been completely closed as the tickets are sold out,” FAM appealed to the fans.



Two other outlets – the Football Republic in Sunway Pyramid and Al-Ikhsan in IOI City Mall in Putrajaya – have been selling around a total of 4,000 tickets. But it has been learnt that the tickets have been sold out at these outlets as well.

Malaysia who host Vietnam in the first leg in Kuala Lumpur on December 11 will then travel to Hanoi for the return leg on December 15. If successful, this will be their second AFF Suzuki Cup title triumph after their first that came in the 2010 edition.

(Photos credit: TheStar.com.my and Football Association of Malaysia)