It was only recently that Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha and co decided to prank sleeping teammate Syazwan Andik by squeezing some toothpaste into his mouth.

Syazwan also fell for another prank by his teammates shortly after when they added a good amount of salt to his cup of hot beverage and the unsuspecting left-back took a sip from the cup!

But it looks like those were only the sign of things to come. Zaquan and team have come up with yet another video and it looks like they are on a mission to lighten up the mood in the Malaysia camp ahead of their crunch AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Vietnam.

The new video shows Zaquan once again taking the lead while veteran Khairul Fahmi is also seen ‘abetting the crime’ on his goalkeeping partner Farizal. Meanwhile, Akhyar Rashid put himself to use recording the incident that took place on the team bus.

And Akhyar also gratefully posted it on his social media account for the whole world to watch.

It is safe to say Farizal wouldn’t be a happy man when he sees this video doing rounds on the internet!