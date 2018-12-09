According to reports from Malaysia, fullback Syahmi Safari’s long-range effort against Thailand in the semifinal of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 could be nominated for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Awards by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

20-year-old Syahmi’s 28th-minute screamer from the edge of the box came at the end of a beautiful passing move that was began by Malaysia goalkeeper Farizal Marlias and helped the Harimau Malaya go level at 1-1 against the War Elephants in the second leg fo the semifinal.

Malaysia eventually reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 holding Thailand to a 2-2 draw at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok and progressing on away goals to face Vietnam in the final over two legs on December 11 and 15.

And according to reports, the Football Association of Malaysia are weighing up whether the FA Selangor player’s strike was worthy of a nomination for the FIFA Puskas Award, presented to the most beautiful goal of the year from around the world.

“It’s a good goal, but I will discuss with the FAM technical committee to see whether the goal is eligible to be nominated for the Puskas Award,” FAM president Hamidin Mohd Amin said in Kuala Lumpur.

If Syahmi’s effort is indeed shortlisted for next year’s Puskas Awards, it won’t be the first time that Malaysia will have made their presence felt at the FIFA recognition.

In fact, it was Malaysia footballer Mohd Faiz Subri of Penang FA who won the Puskas Award in 2016 for his brilliant striker against Pahang in the 2016 Malaysia Super League, finishing ahead of goals form Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr for Argentina and Barcelona respectively.

Mohamad Salah won this year’s award for his goal for Liverpool against Everton in the 2017-18 Premier League.