The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Hamidin Mohd Amin has urged the Malaysia national team players to stop using social media ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Vietnam.

Malaysia will play Vietnam in the first leg at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 11 followed by the second leg at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15.

And the FAM president had some words of advice for the Malaysian players ahead of the all-important fixture that will decided the winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

“I would like to remind Tan (Cheng Hoe) and his players to give more focus on the final two matches. It’s not the time yet to celebrate because there’s still work to be done. We haven’t reached our final goal yet,” said the FAM president after watching the team train at the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.

“I also don’t want the players to spend too much time on social media. Because receiving excessive praise will not help them. And also criticism can cause problems too,” he said adding that the team will “miss an opportunity to be part of history if they finish runners-up” in the competition.