The tickets for the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur will only go on sale from 10 am on Sunday.

But that hasn’t stopped the fans of the Malaysian national team from queuing up at the venue to ge their hands on the in-demand tickets as Malaysia look to secure their second AFF Suzuki Cup title after a maiden triumph back in 2010.

A huge number of Harimau Malaya fans began gathering at the premises of the national stadium several hours before the sales began and spend the Saturday night in the queue — with some even seen camping in tents.

Around 40,000 tickets are expected to be sold over the counters at the Bukit Jalil Stadium for the first leg of the final.

Another 40,000 tickets went on sale online earlier and was sold out by 9.30 am on Saturday, according to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) officials.

The first batch of online tickets (20,000) were to go on sale at 9.00 am on Friday (December 7) as well as Saturday (December 8). However, online retailer Ticket Hotline’s decision to conduct a ‘real-time load test’ at about 8.30 am on Friday allowed fans to get access to tickets earlier and the 20,000 tickets were sold out before the scheduled 9 am sale.

This had led to massive protests among the Malaysian supporters with one fan even filing a complaint against the online ticket sellers.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium will hold around 88,000 fans and is expected to be full house for the clash between 2010 champions Malaysia and 2008 champions Vietnam.

The second leg will be held at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15.