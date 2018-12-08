AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam Football Federation set date for online sale of tickets for second leg of final

With Vietnam in the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, fans are eagerly anticipating where to get tickets for the team’s home game which will be the second leg of the final against Malaysia.

The last time Vietnam won was back in 2008 and with the second leg being the deciding match on who goes away as champions, Vietnam fans are undoubtedly going to support by going to My Dinh Stadium.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, tickets for the second leg final will be sold online on December 10 and the slots open by 10:00AM local time.

The report goes further by saying 15,000 tickets will be available for the public, with one person – with an ID provided – can buy as much as two tickets at once.

Malaysia host the first leg on December 11 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium before Vietnam play their home match on the 15th of the month.