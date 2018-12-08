AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How young current Vietnam players were during the 2008 triumph

With the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final on the horizon, Vietnam are now hoping to be two-time champions when they face Malaysia over two legs.

Last winning in 2008, it’s been a decade and now Golden Dragons find themselves back in the final of the competition.

Since then, they have reached the knockout stages three out of the last four AFF Suzuki Cups and as they return to the final for the first time since winning the title, their fate is certainly in their hands.

The Golden Dragons have a very strong team capable of winning it all this year as they have the perfect mix of youth and experience – but they only have one player currently over 30 years old.

We take a look at how young the current Golden Dragons squad were during the last time their country won the championship.

GK Bùi Tiến Dũng 28 February 1997 (21) (11 years old in 2008)

Only 11 years old at the time, Bui Tieng Dung was a young and budding talent, and would make his senoir debut with FLC Thanh Hoa in 2017.

GK Đặng Văn Lâm 13 August 1993 (25) (15 years old in 2008)

At this time, Dang Van Lam was 15 years old and going through his youth ranks with Hoang Anh Gia Lai. However, he’s had chances to learn with Spartak Moscow and Dynamo Moscow youth teams.

GK Nguyễn Tuấn Mạnh 31 July 1990 (28) (18 years old in 2008)

Spending his youth career from 2006-2009 with Hoang Anh Gia Lai, Nguyen Tuan Manh was only 18 years old at the time Vietnam became AFF Suzuki Cup champions.

DF Quế Ngọc Hải (VC) 15 May 1993 (25) (15 years old in 2008)

Vietnam’s vice captain was only 15 years old at the time and was spending his youth career with Song Lam Nghe An. He wouldn’t make his senior appearance until 2012.

DF Bùi Tiến Dũng 2 October 1995 (23) (13 years old in 2008)

At 13 years old, Bui Tien Dung was spending his youth career with QK4 before moving to Viettel FC in 2009 and eventually make the senior team in 2014.

DF Đoàn Văn Hậu 19 April 1999 (19) (9 years old in 2008)

The youngest player on the current roster, Doan Van Hau was only nine years old at the time of Vietnam’s first AFF Suzuki Cup title! He would rise through the ranks of Ha Noi FC where he plays senior football.

DF Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy 13 June 1996 (22) (12 years old in 2008)

A 12-year-old player at the time, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy was with his youth team HAGL – Arsenal JMG Academy during Vietnam’s triumph, and the defender would eventually make his senior debut in 2015.

DF Lục Xuân Hưng 15 April 1995 (23) (13 years old in 2008)

Only 13 years old, Luc Xuan Hung was still with the youth program of Thanh Hoa where he would eventually make his senior appearance in 2015.

DF Trần Đình Trọng 25 April 1997 (21) (11 years old in 2008)

Tran Dinh Trong was only 11 when Vietnam lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup and was with the Ha Noi youth team. He would make his senior debut with Sai Gon but would eventually return to Ha Noi.

DF Đỗ Duy Mạnh 29 September 1996 (22) (12 years old in 2008)

At 12 years old, Do Duy Manh already had years of experience with the Hanoi footballing training center. He would eventually play for the senior team in 2015.

MF Lương Xuân Trường (3C) 28 April 1995 (23) (13 years old in 2008)

The team’s third captain, Luong Xuan Truong was 13 at the time and was learning the ropes through the HAGL – Arsenal JMG Academy.

MF Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng 14 April 1989 (29) (19 years old in 2008)

One of the few players who already played senoir football at the time, Nguyen Trong Hoang was 19 and already playing for Song Lam Nghe An at the time where he would go on to play 130 matches for, scoring 37 goals.

MF Phạm Đức Huy 20 January 1995 (23) (13 years old in 2008)

Only reaching his teens at the time Vietnam won the AFF Suzuki Cup, Pham Duc Huy was not yet a professional player as he would make his senior debut in 2015.

MF Đỗ Hùng Dũng 8 September 1993 (25) (15 years old in 2008)

Growing up through the ranks of Ha Noi, Do Hung Dung wouldn’t make his seniors debut years from when Vietnam lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup as he was 15 years old at the time.

MF Nguyễn Quang Hải 12 April 1997 (21) (11 years old in 2008)

Barely hitting double digits in age at 11 years old back in 2008, Nguyen Quang Hai would have to eventually wait one more year before joining the Ha Noi youth team in 2009.

MF Nguyễn Huy Hùng 2 March 1992 (26) (16 years old in 2008)

Only 16 back in 2008, Nguyen Huy Hung would make his senior debut in 2013 with Ha Noi before playing for Quang Nam in 2015.

FW Nguyễn Văn Toàn 12 April 1996 (22) (12 years old in 2008)

The third player in the list to rise up the youth ranks of HAGL – Arsenal JMG Academy, Nguyen Van Toan was only 12 during Vietnam’s reign but would eventually make his senior debut in 2015.

FW Nguyễn Văn Quyết (C) 27 June 1991 (27) (17 years old in 2008)

The team captain was a 17-year-old prodigy at the time as Nguyen Van Quyet was in his last year in The Cong’s youth ranks. He would break through the team’s senior squad in the same year before moving to Ha Noi in 2011.

FW Nguyễn Anh Đức 25 January 1985 (33) (23 years old in 2008)

One of main players in Vietnam’s current AFF Suzuki Cup run, Nguyen Anh Duc is also the team’s oldest player and was 23 back in 2008. At the time he already had appearances for the national team and was playing senior football with Becamex Binh Duong.

FW Hà Đức Chinh 22 September 1997 (21) (11 years old in 2008)

Not yet in his teens at the time, Ha Duc Chinh would start his youth career in 2009 with PVF before making his senior debut in 2016.

FW Nguyễn Công Phượng 21 January 1995 (23) (13 years old in 2008)

Another product of the HAGL – Arsenal JMG Academy, Nguyen Cong Phuong was 13 at the time and was in his second year in the youth academy.

FW Phan Văn Đức 11 April 1996 (22) (12 years old in 2008)

Only 12 years old back in 2008, Phan Van Duc would have to wait a few years more before starting his youth career with Song Lam Nghe An.

FW Nguyễn Tiến Linh 20 October 1997 (21) (11 years old in 2008)

Last but not least, Nguyen Tien Linh was 11 when Vietnam lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup title and would wait eight years before making his senior debut for Becamex Binh Duong.