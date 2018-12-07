AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysian skipper Zaquan Adha plays hilarious prank on teammate Syazwan Andik

With under a week to go until the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final, the excitement levels are surely rising, but the one group that seems to be quite unaffected by the tension is the Malaysian players.

In a recent video posted by Zaquan Adha on Instagram, the Malaysian skipper can be seen playing a rather hilarious prank on teammate Syazwan Andik.

In the first video, Zaquan can be seen rubbing toothpaste onto Syazwan’s face while the latter is napping.

View this post on Instagram ini hari hari kau @syazwanandik 😆😆😆 A post shared by zaquan adha (@zaqone_08) on Dec 7, 2018 at 4:59am PST

In the second video, Syazwan is again at the receiving end. This time around, what looks like salt is poured in chunks into his cup of tea, which the unsuspecting left-back goes on to consume and then spit out.

It is clearly evident that the Malaysian players are in high spirits ahead of their big game against Vietnam on Tuesday and they will surely hope they can have this much fun on the field of play come game time.