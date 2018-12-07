The Malaysia national team who are preparing for the all-important AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Vietnam received a strong boost on Friday — and it was none other than the country’s Prime Minister who tried to inspire the Harimau Malaya.

Malaysia national team, coached by Tan Cheng Hoe and captained by Zaquan Adha, were invited by the Prime Minister’s Office to Perdana Putra to meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at his office complex in Putrajaya on Friday.

During the visit, the Malaysian Prime Minister addressed the team and congratulated them on reaching the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. Malaysia had progressed to the final of the competition overcoming Thailand 2-2 on away goals in the semifinal.

“I would like to congratulate the team on their match in Bangkok that earned us a place in the final,” Prime Minsiter Mahathir told the team. He also informed that he will be present in person at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to cheer the team against the Golden Dragons.

“We will be playing against Vietnam in the final and I will be there (on Tuesday). So, do not let me and our country down,” he said adding: “I hope we can win both matches.”

Football Association of Malaysia president Dato’ Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin presented a national team jersey with the number ‘7’ and name ‘PM’ printed on it to Prime Minister Mahathir.

(Photos credit: Football Association of Malaysia)