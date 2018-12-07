Malaysia have had, by far, the best fan following in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and that has played a major role in their run to the final. Now, it looks like they are being rewarded in style.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) general secretary Stuart Ramalingam has confirmed that a special counter will be set up where tickets for the final will be made available to Malaysian fans that traveled to Bangkok to catch their side in action against Thailand in the second leg of their semifinal encounter.

Fans who made the arduous journey to the Rajamangala Stadium on Wednesday will just need to show their tickets for the semifinal game, and will be provided tickets for the first leg of the final against Vietnam which will take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

Malaysia rode on a wave of support and a slice of luck to overcome defending champions Thailand in the semifinal, and will now look to clinch their second Suzuki Cup crown when they cross swords with Vietnam in the final.

The first leg of the final is set to be held at the Bukit Jalil next Tuesday, with the return leg scheduled for Saturday.