AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam Airlines to provide extra flights to Malaysia ahead of final

Vietnamese fans who are keen to cheer on their side in the first leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final against Malaysia have been given a massive boost, with Vietnam Airlines confirming the operation of additional flights between major cities in the country and Kuala Lumpur.

At least a couple of additional flights will run from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to Kuala Lumpur, with over 1000 seats on offer.

According to reports, the flights will depart from Vietnam in the morning and return the same day. The carriers will offer additional services to enhance the experience of the fans, including travel to and from the stadium, detailed tour guides and match tickets.

The Vietnam side have received massive support the entire competition and it certainly looks like that will continue on Tuesday when they travel to the Bukit Jalil to take on Malaysia.