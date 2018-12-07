Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam has admitted that Malaysia will be tough opponents to face as both the teams prepare to fight it out in the two-legged final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Vietnam had got the better of Malaysia in the group stages when the Golden Dragons emerged as 2-0 winners on November 16, but Van Lam believes it won’t be an easy proposition to face the Harimau Malaya in the final of the competition.

“Malaysia are a really good team. So, it will be a nice final. We have already played with them in the group stage. So, we will wait to see how our coach will prepare the team for this match,” Van Lam told the official website of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

And here it is! The Final of the @affsuzukicup will be contested between Malaysia 🇲🇾 and Vietnam 🇻🇳! 🗓️ Dec 11, First Leg

🗓️ Dec 15, Second Leg#VIEvPHI #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/aNtY60fEY6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 6, 2018



2010 champions Malaysia had knocked out heavy favourites Thailand in dramatic fashion to make the final of the competition and have been playing some exciting football under coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

Meanwhile, 2008 champions Vietnam defeated Philippines 4-2 on aggregate over the two legs to reach their first AFF Suzuki Cup final in almost a decade. But the Vietnam custodian said there were little celebrations after the semifinal victory over the Azkals.

“There’s no party or drinking for us. Of course, we are happy to reach the final. We’ve already had some fun inside the dressing room and now we’ll concentrate for the next match,” the Moscow-born player said.

But one thing the 25-year-old is not happy about is the two goals Vietnam conceded in the semifinal — that after keeping four clean sheets in the group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

“I’m not happy about conceding the goal — especially one in the last minute. So, I will try to be better in the next game. But the important thing is that the team won and now we move on to focus on Malaysia,” Van Lam said.