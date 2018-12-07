AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysian fans sell off more items to make Hanoi trip for final against Vietnam

Malaysia may be only two matches away from an AFF Suzuki Cup triumph and fans are desperately trying to be part of that celebration as they sell off more items to make the trip to Hanoi.

In similar fashion to how Malaysian fans did in their semifinal match against Thailand, die hard supporters are now taking to social media to sell some of their belongings to make the trip to My Dinh Stadium for the second leg.

Tolong guyss !! Misi Ke Hanoi🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sebarkan Rt pic.twitter.com/qpg99ErvIX — ZulFikri (@Zul_Fikri55) December 6, 2018

Ni je aku tinggal nak jual buat modal pi Hanoi. Mafla tu all in boleh nego.. Adidas Forest Hills 9uk 2 kali pakai 9/10 rm450. 🙏 #flashsale pic.twitter.com/gnpSLs5Cu5 — äpitmäzlän• (@ApitMazlan) December 7, 2018

Some fans are selling their shoes to be able to afford the trip to Hanoi, which is said to cost around MYR 1,000 at the moment.

Other fans are letting go of more expensive items like their own motorcycle, just to make sure Malaysian players hear their fans’ support in the second leg.

Assalamualaikum saya ingin melepaskan kenderaan kesayangan saya ni.

Alasan untuk saya menjual adalah untuk saya pergi ke Hanoi menyaksikan perlawanan Final Malaysia Harap dapat sebarkan ye wahai sahabat 🙆🏻‍♂️🐅🖤💛#ekorONhanoi pic.twitter.com/UpLCkP0xqJ — mok 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@Fakhrul_Faizal) December 7, 2018

While the second leg is on December 15, the first leg will be played at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 11 and Malaysia will hope for a great home result before traveling to Vietnam to face the Golden Dragons.