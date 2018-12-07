AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia fans upset over ticket sales for final against Vietnam

There has been backlash over Football Association of Malaysia’s recent online selling of 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup tickets for the final after selling of tickets was done earlier than the proposed schedule.

Many were eager to see how they can purchase their tickets online but were surprised to see that they were all sold out almost immediately.

According to FAM, ticketing site did a test run by opening slots 30 minutes earlier than the agreed schedule of 9:00 AM local time.

Unfortunately, the tickets were immediately sold out by then and fans who logged in at the correct time may have only gotten limited tickets.

To try and help the matter, FAM added an additional 10,000 tickets and used half of the allotted tickets that were supposed to be sold tomorrow, leaving fans only 10,000 tickets to buy on Saturday.

As understood, the 30,000 total have all been sold out, with only 10,000 left for Saturday and the remaining 40,000 to be physically sold on Sunday.

This has left fans upset, with some going through social media to comment on the matter.

We need a better mechanism and system that’s all! Heading towards 2019, we can’t be having this kind of issues. — Christopher Raj (@chrisraj23) December 7, 2018

FAM need to seriously consider its online ticketing service provider. Repeatedly misleading consumers, not adhering to agreed start time, absence of QR code, lack of server capacity: these are serious show stoppers. There are no workarounds for these except termination. https://t.co/5JpbXc5e6n — انق وطن 🇲🇾 (@RimauXI) December 7, 2018

Malaysia host Vietnam at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 11 for the first leg of the final, while the Vietnamese host the second leg at My Dinh Stadium on December 15.