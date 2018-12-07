Watch: Thailand star Sumanya Purisai’s birthday celebrated by parents despite AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal loss

Thailand international Sumanya Purisai’s, who turned 32 on the day Malaysia got the better of the War Elephants in the second leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal, birthday was celebrated by his parents in the stands of the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

The attacking midfielder came on in the 63rd minute of the all-important final just after Pansa Hemviboon had given Thailand a 2-1 lead in the match. However, he couldn’t help his side hold on to the lead as Norshahrul Idlan Talaha equalised for visitors Malaysia eight minutes later.

Then in the last minute of added time, the War Elephants were awarded a penalty and Syahmi Safari was sent off for handling the ball inside the box. Thailand’s hitman Adisak Kraisorn, though, blasted the spot-kick over the bar and Malaysia qualified for the final of the tournament on away goals.

However, despite the loss, Purisai’s parents celebrated their son’s birthday in the stands itself after the match. The 32-year-old was clearly distraught, though, as the defending champions were knocked out. Here’s the video of his parents celebrating the attacking midfielder’s birthday.