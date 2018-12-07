AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia begin selling tickets for final, first batch immediately sells out

With Malaysia in the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, their fans can now try and avail tickets to the final as sales have now officially begun.

As Malaysia prepare to face Vietnam on December 11 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the first leg, Harimau Malaya fans can purchase 40,000 tickets online at www.tickethotline.com.my – with 20,000 tickets made available online today and the remaining 20,000 to be made available on Saturday.

Prior to the availability, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Stuart Michael Ramalilngam added that the remaining tickets will be sold on counters after the online selling, saying: “The remaining 40,000 tickets will be sold over the counter from Sunday at locations which will be announced soon,”

Furthermore, he mentioned that fans who traveled to Bangkok as Malaysia faced Thailand in the second leg of the semifinal may be given priority in purchasing tickets.

“So, keep your ticket stubs from that match. Wait for the official announcement,” he said.

Fans have been quick to flock the site to purchase the first half of online tickets.

Corporate suits have already sold out and it seems that limit for online purchases for the day have been met if the ticketing site’s image is to be believed.