AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal: Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo remains humble in victory

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 - Vietnam - Park Hang-seo

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has just convincingly guided his team to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final with a commanding 4-2 aggregate win over the Philippines, but he’s quick to deflect the plaudits aimed at him, focusing instead on his players.

Despite this result, and him triumphing over his Philippines counterpart Sven-Goran Eriksson, Coach Park remains grounded, playing down comparisons with the Swede.

“This is the first time Vietnam [reached the] AFF Suzuki Cup final after 10 years. I would like to thank Vietnam’s supporters, and I would like to thank all my players for the game today,” declared the South Korean coach while addressing the media in a post-match interview.

“Today, I am really happy to see [Phan] Van Duc create the chance for [Nguyen] Quang Hai’s opening goal. But the moment [that] I was most impressed [with was] when [Nguyen] Cong Phuong [scored the goal] that doubled our lead.”

After this, coach Park was quick to play down any comparisons with his Azkals counterpart and former England manager, Coach Sven.

“[I] hope everyone does not compare me with coach [Sven-Goran] Eriksson. He is a world class coach. I am very honoured to [go against] him [in the Suzuki Cup]. Although I beat him twice, my level [as a coach] can’t compare to [his].”

Vietnam is set to face Malaysia for the two-legged AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final next week.

