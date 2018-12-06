AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans celebrate in jubilation after team reaches final

Vietnam fans began to celebrate on the streets after their national football team seized a 2-1 win at My Dinh Stadium that put them in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final.

Congratulations to Vietnam 🇻🇳 for progressing to the finals of #AFFSuzukiCup18 ! pic.twitter.com/V3YOQSv876 — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 6, 2018

Just a few moments after the final whistle, fans started to go into the streets of Vietnam in celebration of their team’s progression to the final.

Welp, sự khổ sở của việc chưa đủ 18 tuổi và đang sống với mẹ là bạn đếch được đi bão mỗi khi Việt Nam thắng ngon vl 🙂#AFFSuzukiCup2018 #vietnamvodich #Vietnam pic.twitter.com/eiiKU5s9W2 — Emily (@meisphanh) December 6, 2018

Even a building joins the celebration as it gets lighted up in the colours of the nation’s flag.

People then began to congregate in public open areas as a massive, probably nationwide, party began to unfold.

#Vietnam #Hanoi. Ici aussi tout est bloqué. Le peuple est dans la rue. Mais c’est pour fêter la victoire au foot du Vietnam contre les #Philipines ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/3iagEJ4NsE — Nicolas ANTHEAUME (@DG_IAEnantes) December 6, 2018

Lastly a multitude of fans on motorbikes started to invade the streets in show of their joy for their national team’s semifinal win.

Here’s a video of the celebrations courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup Facebook page

What scenes!