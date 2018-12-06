AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam fans celebrate in jubilation after team reaches final

Vietnam fans began to celebrate on the streets  after their national football team seized a 2-1 win at My Dinh Stadium that put them in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final.

Just a few moments after the final whistle, fans started to go into the streets of Vietnam in celebration of their team’s progression to the final.

Even a building joins the celebration as it gets lighted up in the colours of the nation’s flag.

People then began to congregate in public open areas as a massive, probably nationwide, party began to unfold.

Lastly a multitude of fans on motorbikes started to invade the streets in show of their joy for their national team’s semifinal win.

Here’s a video of the celebrations courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup Facebook page

What scenes!

