AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam 2-1 Philippines, Player Ratings

While it may not have been pretty, it was job done for Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final second leg. The Golden Dragons dug deep and came out winners by two goals to win, and will now join Malaysia in the final. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Vietnam

V. Dang (6): The tournament’s best goalkeeper had an easy day at the office as he didn’t have much to do. Would be disappointed to concede late in the match.

V. H. Doan (8): Van Hau has been impressive for Vietnam so far during the tournament. Once again, he was at his best and constantly provided the width from the wingback position.

N. Que (7): Was solid as usual and kept the Philippines forwards in check. Was unlucky to not walk away with a clean sheet.

D. T. Tran (7): One of the finest performers of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Tran Dinh Trong delivered yet another solid performance to keep the opposition strikers at bay.

D. M. Do (7): With Vietnam leading 2-1 on aggregate, much of the job was already done. But Do and his teammates made sure that there was no banana peel under their feet.

H. Nguyen (7): Kept things tight at the back as usual and did provide width from the wing back position.

Q. Nguyen (9): Another day, another brilliant performance from Nguyen Quang Hai. The midfield maestro has been one of the best performers of the AFF Suzuki Cup and it showed today. He controlled the midfield and even provided with an attacking outlet at times. Was unlucky not to score with a bicycle kick but made no mistake in the 83rd minute to give Vietnam the lead.

L. Truong (6): Perhaps the most underperforming of the Vietnamese stars tonight. Didn’t settle into the game and was substituted just after the hour mark.

D. Pham (7): Had a decent game in the centre of the park. But was substituted late on for Nguyen Cong Phuong, who scored moments later.

P. Van Duc (7): Faired better than his centre-forward partner on the night. Was lively and troubled Philippines on several occasions.

A. Nguyen (6): Veteran Nguyen Anh Duc has been leading Vietnam from the front during the tournament. However, he went missing tonight and was substituted in the second half.

Substitutes

T. L. Nguyen (6): Came on to replace Anh Duc. Did test the keeper on one occasion but was otherwise average.

H. H. Nguyen (6): Replaced Xuan Truong in the 62nd minute and had a decent 30-minute cameo.

C. Nguyen (7): Cong Phuong had an eventful few minutes. He came on in the 83rd minute, got booked on the 85th, and scored in the 87th. It was his goal which proved to be the winner in the end.

Philippines

P. Deyto (6): Was picked in place of Falkesgaard. Didn’t have much to do during the match but was ready whenever called upon.

C. de Murga (7): Has been a key figure in a lacklustre Philippines team. Dealt with the opposition strikers with ease but was sacrificed for an extra attacker late on. It is of no coincidence that Philippines conceded both the goals when he was not on the pitch.

A. Silva (6): Did enjoy a decent game until the 80th minute when the Vietnamese attackers got in twice and scored.

A. Aguinaldo (6): Came in the team as a part of a back three. Looked to be secure in his position until the 83rd minute, when he allowed Vietnamese players to run at him and get into the box to score a goal.

I. Ramsay (6): Was fairly average in the left wingback position. Didn’t contribute much at either end.

A. Reed (6): Was put in the midfield by the manager but didn’t have any sort of impact on the game.

K. Ingreso (6): Was deployed in a two-man midfield as Sven-Goran Eriksson decided to match Vietnam’s formation. Delivered a pretty average performance and was substituted in the 83rd minute.

M. Steuble (6): As Philippines decided to go like-for-like in a 3-4-3 formation, Steuble was asked to operate as the right wingback. The defender was invisible throughout the match and didn’t contribute at either end.

S. Schrock (8): Stephan Schrock has undoubtedly been Philippines star man during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. He was at his best again and was the only one who looked to threaten the opposition defence. Should’ve even had a penalty late on in the game after he was fouled inside the box. The referee awarded a freekick right outside the penalty area instead.

P. Reichelt (5): He has scored some invaluable goals for Philippines during the tournament but went blank in front of goal today. Reichelt even managed to get himself in referees book to wrap up a below-par performance.

P. Younghusband (6): On a day that Phil Younghusband was supposed to lead from the front, the Philippines skipper fell flat. He tried to make things happen but couldn’t get the better of the Vietnam defence.

Substitutes

J. Bedic (N/A): Replaced Kevin Ingreso late on and didn’t have much of an impact on the game.

J. Younghusband (7): Came on in place of Carli de Murga as Philippines went on all-out attack. Did manage to get a goal right at the end but it was too little, too late.

(Image Credits: AFF Suzuki Cup Facebook page)