As the Philippines took on Vietnam in an attempt to overhaul a 2-1 first leg scoreline, several eyebrows we’re raised when news poured in that goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard’s name wasn’t in the starting 11!

Thank you all for your wishes and prayers for tonight’s game! We will not give up without a fight. Whatever happens tonight, just know that this team has sacrificed a lot and done everything possible to do our best for @TheAzkalsPH with all the obstacles throwing at us. God bless — Michael Falkesgaard (@mfalkesgaard1) December 6, 2018

Falkesgaard, Philippines’ second choice goalkeeper, only made the bench in their crunch second leg semifinal clash against Vietnam after reportedly suffering from fitness issues. However, it is not confirmed, at the time of writing, if that’s the case or if coach Sven Goran Eriksson has actually dropped him.

Falkesgaard has kept the goal for Philippines for the better part of the tournament. Their first-choice goalkeeper Neil Etheridge only kept the goal in their first group match before returning to club duty with Premier League outfit Cardiff City FC.

But many people were left bemused when Falkesgaard’s name wasn’t on the team sheet when the Azkals faced the Golden Dragons, despite him putting up decent performances under the bar.

I can understand Ramsey and Aguinaldo. What’s wrong with Falkesgaard? — morethanyell (@danielastillero) December 6, 2018

Their midfield maestro and playmaker, Manny Ott, has also been sidelined after nursing an injury during the first leg and has also been omitted from the starting eleven.