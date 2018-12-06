Despite guaranteeing progression to the final as long as they didn’t concede more than two away goals, Vietnam still found a way past the resolute Azkals defence late in the game.

With the game meandering towards a drab 0-0 draw, all it took was one defensive lapse from Amani Aguinaldo as Phan Van Duc jinxed past him down the left flank to set up an easy finish for Nguyen Quang Hai in the 82nd minute, to slot home past Philippines’ third-choice keeper Patrick Deyto.

The goal originated from a Philippines freekick near their own goal that came as a result of an offisde decision against Vietnam, but the ball that was punted up field was quickly transitioned down the wing to carve open the resolute Azkals defence.

83′ GOAL! Vietnam score! 1-0! Vietnam have their goal as Quang Hai beats his marker to tap the ball into the net. This should kill the match. Vietnam 1-0 up on the night and 3-1 up on aggregate. Philippines need to score thrice now.#VIEvPHI #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/043rT3PxWi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 6, 2018

With the visitors requiring at least two goals to advance to the finals, without conceding, the home side’s goal to take the aggregate score to 3-1 with just eight minutes of regulation time remaining proved to be a gut shot to any hopes Philippines may have held out of progressing.