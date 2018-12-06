We have heard of footballers surprising fans with little gifts time and again, and a Philippines national team star has gone and done exactly the same during the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

And the two lucky fans of the player from Thailand who had travelled all the way from their country to support the player will now witness the Azkals’ high-octane semifinal clash against Vietnam at the My Dinh Stadium.

It is Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard who has made the brilliant gesture of gifting two of his supporters from Thailand with match tickets for the sold out Vietnam vs Philippines semifinal second leg clash at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday.

Falkesgaard has been guarding the goal for Thai League 1 outfit Bangkok United FC during the last season and seems to have earned plenty of fans with his performances for the club under the bar.

And the Filipino custodian took to Twitter to thank two such fans who literally went the extra mile to support him!

Two amazing Thai fans flew all the way to Vietnam🇻🇳 to surprise me with their support🙏🏼

So I surprised them with two tickets🎫 to the sold out game tonight. Thank you so much for your support ☺️🙌🏽🔝 #truebangkokunited #amazing #bufc #supporters #thailand #philippines #azkals pic.twitter.com/B3bdJEhs7q — Michael Falkesgaard (@mfalkesgaard1) December 6, 2018

