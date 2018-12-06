AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 3 Azkals from 2010 Miracle in Hanoi look to repeat feat

The 2010 edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup produced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament with then minnows Philippines defeating defending champions Vietnam.

This time in 2018, the two sides battle it out again in the same stadium after eight years in the second leg of their semifinal clash with the tie poised at 2-1 in favour of the Golden Dragons.

But it’s interesting to note that three Philippine Azkals who took part in that unexpected result in Hanoi are still in the team this time.

All eyes will be glued to Hanoi as we will find out whether the Azkals can repeat the feat again.

But let’s take a look at the three players who were part of that 2010 squad and are still involved with the team in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Phil Younghusband

Currently the Philippines’ captain and all-time top goalscorer played as a starting forward under then head coach Simon McMenemy.

He scored the second goal in the 79th minute that put the fixture beyond doubt for one of the biggest milestones in Philippine football’s history.

At club level, Phil Younghusband is the current striker and captain of Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC.

James Younghusband

James, who is currently the second highest capped player for the Philippines, with 99 caps, featured as a starting midfielder.

He is currently part of the squad and could earn his 100th cap tonight depending on current head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson’s decision.

James Younghusband also plays as a midfielder for Filipino club Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC.

Chris Greatwich

Currently the Azkals’ assistant head coach, Chris Greatwich produced the breakthrough goal against Vietnam in the 38th minute via a header.

At club level, Chris Greatwich is Kaya FC Iloilo’s team manager.

Near miss for a repeat: Neil Etheridge who was under the bar for Philippines during that historic night in Hanoi, was also part of the Azkals squad in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. But he has since returned to club duty with Premier League side Cardiff City after only making a single appearance for the national team during this edition of the tournament.