AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia fans take another epic journey back home

Just a few hours after Malaysia produced a result in dramatic fashion that brought them to the AFF Suzuki Cup final, their travelling fans are now back on the road again for their return journey.

Most of the Harimau Malaya faithfuls who travelled quite a distance to Rajamangala Stadium have just made a brief stop in Bangkok just to witness and show support to their national team. As soon as the dust has settled and the fixture has concluded, they immediately went their way back to Malaysia.

Here are some of the social media posts showing the group of dedicated supporters right in the middle of their journey:

Masih lena asyik bermimpi indah dari semalam. 400 KM lagi untuk kita hadap ni. selamat Pagi ‘EKOR’ dari bumi Thai.#EkorOnBus pic.twitter.com/FSoHkHKKld — apit (@Apit_Skrillex) December 6, 2018

You’ll never understand until you’re one of us, Good Morning from Thailand 😊 #EkorOnBus pic.twitter.com/13bgvp5W61 — uS Shah Alam (@ultraSel_SA) December 6, 2018

Brother bear sedang mengetuai sesi renggangan otot selepas 13jam perjalanan dari bangkok. Masih ada baki 400km sebelum kami sampai ke danok. Doakan perjalanan kami #EkorOnBus pic.twitter.com/AGF1Y61AmR — uS Shah Alam (@ultraSel_SA) December 6, 2018

#EkorOnBus masih steady!

Walaupun kena layan lagu ikut jiwa driver 😂 pic.twitter.com/uzLmBKUOtT — Yong (@MuhdHazlam) December 6, 2018

It is to consider that the travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok usually takes around 24 hours on average by bus.

But with Malaysia booking their ticket to the final after edging out Thailand through away goals, these fans’ sacrifices for the travels that they’ve undertaken seem definitely worth it.