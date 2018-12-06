Thailand number one Chatchai Budprom went a little over the top while saying, on the eve of their semifinal second leg of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, that Malaysia will have nightmares when they face the War Elephants in Bangkok.

So, when Thailand got knocked out in cruel fashion — missing a last-minute penalty that would have sent them through in search of a sixth AFF Championship title — the Malaysian players did not stay away from rubbing salt on Thailand’s wounds.

And now, a video has emerged of Harimau Malaya players taunting Chatchai as the referee blew the final whistle that confirmed Malaysia’s berth in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The footage shows a group of Malaysia substitutes running towards Chatchai’s goals and circling around the Thailand custodian while a couple of them threw themselves to the ground in front of the keeper.

A disappointed Chatchai, meanwhile, offered to shake hands with the celebrating Malaysians before walking away. But tension seemed to boil on the pitch as more players got embroiled in the incident and players needed to be separated and walked off the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian fans are also having a field day online as they have flooded the internet and Chatchai’s social media accounts with ‘goodnight’ and ‘sweet dreams’ messages to the goalkeeper.