Charyl Chappuis: Muangthong family here for our brother Adisak Kraisorn

Midfielder Charyl Chappuis was quick to lend his support to Muangthong United teammate Adisak Kraisorn after Thailand’s shock exit from the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the hands of Malaysia.

The War Elephants played out a goalless draw in the first leg at Bukit Jalil Stadium and were expected to get the job done at Rajamangala Stadium on Wednesday night.

Things didn’t go according to plan as Malaysia came from behind twice to hold Thailand at 2-2. However, the home team were awarded a penalty in the dying seconds and Adisak stepped up to the spot.

With goalkeeper Farizal Marlias diving early to his left, Adisak skewed his spot-kick into the stands as the referee blew the whistle and brought an end to proceedings.

Had Adisak converted the penalty, Thailand would have gone through to the final to face either Philippines or Vietnam.

While Malaysia celebrated wildly at the majestic Bangkok ground, Adisak was a picture of gloom as he sank to his knees in disbelief.

Chappuis, who plays his football at Thai League club Muangthong, has been a teammate of the beleaguered striker for both club and country for years.

They were part of Kiatisuk Senamuang’s 2014 Suzuki Cup title-winning squad and Chappuis was quick to back his teammate.

“The feeling for all of us in Thailand whether as players or fans right now is tough and sad but I just want to say, I’m here for him, my brother Adisak,” Chappuis told FOX Sports Asia.

“He needs to know that the fans are not mad at him. Nobody is. Win as a team, lose as a team. This is football and that’s why we love the game. Some days you are a hero and some days you are down.

“Most important thing for Adisak is to know his family and friends are there for him. I want to tell him to believe in himself, keep pushing hard. Everyone can see he had a good tournament.

“The next tournament is coming soon and he can go out and prove them wrong. He has done it so many times in his career and come back from all his injuries. I know he can do it and the Muangthong family will be here to back our brother.”

Adisak will likely be named in Thailand’s Asian Cup 2019 squad which kicks off in January. The War Elephants are in Group A alongside host nation the United Arab Emirates, India and Bahrain.