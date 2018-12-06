AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Chatchai inspired Malaysia! – captain Zaquan Adha

Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha has said that Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom’s pre-match comment that the visitors will have a nightmare at the Rajamangala Stadium is what inspired his team to victory in the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Thailand custodian had wished the Malaysians a good night’s sleep as he expected them to have nightmares while facing his team in front of the Thailand fans in Bangkok. But Chatchai has since landed in a soup after being trolled by Malaysian fans as well as the team themselves for his comments!

And Harimau Malaya skipper Zaquan also believes it was the opposition goalkeeper’s comments that helped Malaysia get over the line in a tightly-contested semifinal.

#Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom says #Malaysia will have nightmares in Bangkok! 😱😱😱#Malaysia players record video of them waking up from nightmare shouting ‘Chatchai’ after semifinal win!! 🔥🔥🔥#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/iJ8IWWEgw9 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 5, 2018

“For me, the comments from the goalkeeper made me win,” said Zaquan speaking to the official website of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. “What they want to say is up to them. But our team just focused and we won for the goalkeeper,” he said after the second leg of the semifinal.

“It was not easy for us to play in Bangkok, so this game was amazing,” said Zaquan. “In football, anything can happen and our players played so hard,” he said about the experience of playing in a full capacity Rajamangala Stadium.

And the captain was hopeful his team can continue the good run in the two legs of the final as well. “It’s not over yet. We are in the final but it’s not easy to become a champion so we must work harder after this,” he said.