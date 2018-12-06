Thailand head coach Milovan Rajevac praised the character of the Malaysia team after the Harimau Malayas entered the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in dramatic fashion at the expense of his side.

Malaysia and Thailand played out a very eventful 2-2 draw at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok enabling the former to progress to the final on away goals.

And the Serbian coach sang the praises of Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysian side despite being disappointed with the outcome of the semifinal.

“Of course, I’m not satisfied since we didn’t qualify for the final but it’s another experience for the players,” said Rajevac, speaking to the official website of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. “I want to congratulate the Malaysian team. They deserve to play in the final,” he said.

“In both matches, the Malaysian team definitely showed more determination and aggressiveness than Thailand. They wanted to get to this final so much,” Rajevac said.

The semifinal also saw tournament’s current top scorer Adisak Kraisorn misfire a penalty kick in the dying moments when converting it would have all but ensured Thailand’s presence in yet another AFF Suzuki Cup final.

“We had the penalty and didn’t convert it so we were a little unlucky in the end,” Rajevac said.

“I was thinking about changing the penalty taker to someone who was a bit more fresh but we had an agreement before the match that Adisak would take them. It was unlucky for him that he missed but, of course, he has our support,” the coach backed the 27-year-old forward.

For the Serbian and the War Elephants, the focus will now turn to the biggest football competition in Asia – the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which will begin in less than a month’s time.

“We have to go again as soon as possible and concentrate on the next competition, which is the AFC Asian Cup,” he said. “We will have additional players who couldn’t play in this competition so we are concentrating on that now,” said the coach referring to the likes of Teerasil Dangda and Chanathip Songkrasin.

“The players definitely need some rest after a long season and some players who played in the cup finals didn’t have a break at all. They need to refresh themselves physically and mentally before the biggest tournament in Asia,” he added.