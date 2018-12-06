Thailand stars Chanathip Songkrasin and Charyl Chappuis have backed striker Adisak Kraisorn to bounce back from the disappointment of missing a crucial injury time penalty in the semifinal that sent the defending champions packing from the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

With the score at 2-2 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok and Malaysia set to progress thanks to their two away goals, Thailand were gifted a penalty in the final minute of the second half added time.

It was tournament top scorer Adisak who stepped up to take it with a place in the final at stake, but the forward fired his spot kick over breaking the hearts of thousands at the Rajamangala and more across the country.

However, his teammates, past and present, have come to support the 27-year-old in the difficult moment.

Chanathip, the Thailand star who missed the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 due to club commitments for J League side Consadole Sapporo, posted a picture of him with Adisak from their victorious AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 campaign when they had defeated Malaysia in the final.

The 25-year-old also asked Adisak to keep fighting in the post!

Meanwhile, Chappuis, another star of the War Elephants’ victorious campaign four years ago, also had Adisak’s back!

“Brother (Adisak), Heads up, this is football. Sometimes you are the hero and sometimes not. But most important is to always to stand up no matter what. Try again, fight and believe in yourself,” the Muangthong Untied star wrote on his Instagram.