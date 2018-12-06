Philippines have all to do as they travel to My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi with the hope of overturning a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Vietnam in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal.

The Azkals will need to score at least twice and keep a potent Vietnam attacking lineup in check if they are to reach a maiden final in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

You can follow all the action from Vietnam vs Philippines LIVE on our LIVE blog here.

But before all that, we try to predict how both the teams will line up for the crucial second leg.

VIETNAM (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Van Lam

Defenders: Dinh Trong, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh

Midfielders: Van Hau, Huy Hung , Xuan Truong, Trong Hoang

Forwards: Van Quyet, Anh Duc, Quang Hai

Vietnam will look to sit back and defend as they have taken a 2-1 lead in the first leg from Bacolod. Park Hang-seo’s team play with three at the back, but expect it to be a five-man defence for the lion share of the game.

PHILIPPINES (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders: Carli de Murga, Martin Steuble, Alvaro Silva, Adam Tull

Midfielders: Stephan Schrock, Manny Ott, Curt Dizon, Kevin Ingresso

Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt

Azkals will be the ones who will have to take the initiative in this one as they are in dire need of goals to make the final. They would want captain Phil Younghusband and Patrick Reichelt to make the most of the chances that fall their way in Hanoi.

We are expecting changes in the wide midfield area where Curt Dizon could be given a run out by Sven-Goran Eriksson while Adam Tull is expected to partner Alvaro Silva in the centre of the defence with Carli de Murga moving to the right-back role.