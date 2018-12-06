AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: One miss does not make Adisak Kraisorn a villain

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes Adisak Kraisorn must not be made the scapegoat of Thailand’s semi-final exit at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

12 yards is by no means the furthest of distances, especially in football.

On Wednesday, however, 12 yards must have felt like an entire mile to Adisak Kraisorn, trumped only by the even longer walk back into the dressing room.

There is no denying it was a bad miss. Horrible, in fact.

Yet, when the dust settles on Thailand’s semi-final exit at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 – bowing out on away goals following a 2-2 draw with Malaysia – it is imperative that Adisak does not become the scapegoat of a failed bid at a record 6th title.

With 94 minutes on the clock in Wednesday’s second leg at the Rajamangala Stadium, Adisak has the most gilt-edged of opportunities to win the tie for the War Elephants and send them into the final.

From those very 12 yards out, with nary a defender standing in between him and Farizal Marlias in the Malaysia goal.

Having already sent Farizal to the ground with his stuttering run-up, the 27-year-old somehow skied his penalty with almost the entire goal to aim for.

Moments later, the final whistle blew and it was Malaysia who were celebrating progress into the Suzuki Cup final when it could so easily have been the Thais.

There is no secret who the obvious ‘villain’ is, but would Thailand have even reached that far if not for Adisak?

The same Adisak who got their campaign up and running with an astounding six goals in a 7-0 triumph over Timor-Leste.

The same Adisak who followed up by netting against Indonesia and Singapore.

The same Adisak who, in every match, toiled tirelessly as Thailand’s lone striker, often singlehandedly putting pressure on the entire opposition defence, without ever looking like there was anything else he would rather be doing than working for his team-mates.

View this post on Instagram เราสู้กันใหม่พี่เบยของผม ❤💪🏼 #2014 A post shared by Chanathip Songkrasin (@jaychanathip) on Dec 5, 2018 at 7:46am PST

Without wanting to play the blame game, goalkeepers Siwarak Tedsungnoen and Chatchai Budprom both made costly mistakes throughout the tournament, the highly-rated Nurul Sriyankem was barely a threat, while Tanaboon Kesarat – a two-time Suzuki Cup winner in 2014 and 2016 – was anonymous despite being tasked to perform an important midfield role.

Had all these players matched Adisak’s level of performance, perhaps he would not even have been in the position he found himself on Wednesday.

The old adage when it comes to penalty shootouts is that there should be no blame attached to any of the takers even if they fail to convert.

That they should, if anything, be commended for showing bravery in stepping up in the first place.

How is that any different from the player who shoulders the burden of potentially deciding a game with effectively the last kick, when others would be more than happy to shy away?

Adisak knew there was a good chance he could emerge as the hero but would also have been aware that he could easily become the villain.

He accepted that responsibility and, as fate would have it, it proved to be the latter.

Nonetheless, this one miss should not define him for the rest of his career.

For he is a player that has already proven himself on this stage, having performed a similar lone-striker role in Thailand’s 2014 Suzuki Cup triumph.

He is a man who stepped up to fill the boots of Teerasil Dangda and, at least in the group stage, made it seem as though the War Elephants would hardly miss their talismanic striker while he was busy securing AFC Champions League qualification with club side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

And, he is a warrior who has had to deal with his fair share of injury woes and overcome them to be back showing he has what it takes to lead the Thailand attack.

Even good players miss from 12 yards and Adisak is a good player.

But the great players encounter adversity, deal with it and come out even stronger.

Despite the disappointment of Wednesday, Adisak now has the chance to prove he is a great player.

Hopefully, that opportunity comes as soon as next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 in United Arab Emirates.