AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 deserved Bukit Jalil final… Malaysia delivered

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes it is fitting that the Bukit Jalil National Stadium will host a final at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

On the most dramatic, heart-stopping evening that will live long in the history of Southeast Asian football, it is Malaysia who are advancing into the final of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Having come from behind twice, the first time courtesy of a goal of the tournament contender from Syahmi Safari, Malaysia looked to have done the job with a 2-2 draw at the Rajamangala Stadium enough to see them beat Thailand on away goals.

Then, in the fourth minute of injury-time, the Thais won a penalty as Syahmi was penalised for handball inside the box, which also saw the right-back sent off for a second bookable offence.

Incredibly, the usually-prolific Adisak Kraisorn – with eight goals to his name in the tournament already – blazed his effort from 12 yards high into the Bangkok night sky, sealing Harimau Malaya’s passage into the final.

Based on what happened on the pitch over 180 minutes, did Malaysia deserve to advance?

Definitely.

In the first leg at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, they came out all guns blazing despite being widely regarded as underdogs and could have won that tie if not for some wasteful finishing.

They followed that up by showing tremendous resolve to come from behind twice against a Thailand outfit who have dominated ASEAN football in the past four years and were favourites to claim a record 6th AFF crown, even if this was not their strongest squad.

Granted, there was a element of luck involved with Adisak ballooning from the spot with the last meaningful kick of the game.

But few would argue that Harimau Malaya, having been written off by many before the start of the tournament, have not produced six displays thus far befitting of finalists.

Still, despite the incredible action, drama and passion that has already been witnessed at the 12th edition of the tournament, perhaps the most-tantalising prospect is that there is still one more magical moment yet to come.

That being one more game at Bukit Jalil, which started the tournament accomodating just 12,127 fans when Malaysia opened their campaign against Laos but housed 87,545 in the first leg against Thailand.

Take nothing away from the locals of Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and even Philippines, who may be small in number but equally brimming with passion, but the Malaysian fans have been the supporters of the competition.

The naysayers will continue to argue that Southeast Asian teams should be aiming for bigger things than the Suzuki Cup and, in the long term, that is ideally the case.

But every two years, the region converges to celebrate a tournament that celebrates the sport in its simplest form: excitement and passion.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has delivered that in bundles and deserves to be rewarded with one final hurrah and, for now, Bukit Jalil is the only cauldron capable of delivering that.

For that, football fans across ASEAN should be thankful that Malaysia – and their passionate fans – will be hosting the first leg of the final on December 11.