AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Semifinal 2nd leg: Thailand 2-2 Malaysia, Player Ratings

Malaysia came up with a massive coup at the Rajamangala Stadium after emerging as victors over hosts Thailand via the slimmest of margins, through away goals, as they march on to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final.

Here’s how we think each player from both sides fared:

THAILAND

GK – Chatchai Budprom (4/10): Thailand’s goalkeeper conceded two goals. The first goal could be forgivable given the brilliance of the shot, but his positioning could have been much better to thwart Norshahrul’s equaliser.

DF – Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (4/10): Korrakot had been suspect defensively on occasions especially in tracking down Malaysia’s offensive forays. Tonight’s performance from him was a notch lower than his usual standards.

DF – Pansa Hemviboon (6/10): A go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute had been his saving grace, but he could have intercepted Syamer Kutty Abba’s pass that led to Norshahrul’s equaliser.

DF – Chalermpong Kerdkaew (5.5/10): The captain had been reliable at the back for the most part. But he could have done better to deny Norshahrul’s equaliser.

DF – Philip Roller (5/10): Started brightly at right back, but eventually faded late on prompting his 76th minute substitution.

MF – Tanaboon Kesarat (4/10): Tanaboon Kesarat may have started on the wrong foot in this crucial tie. His participation can be considered almost a non-factor as a midfielder that he was replaced at halftime.

MF – Mongkol Tossakrai (6/10): Was crucial in the buildup to Thailand’s first goal. A presence of mind to pick out Thitipan Puangchan mid-air to create an almost sure chance was a commendable effort. But eventually he was subbed out a few moments after the hour mark.

MF – Sanrawat Dechmitr (5.5/10): The usually brilliant Sanrawat Dechmitr had his influence diminished by Malaysia. A relatively sorry night compared to his consistent brilliance in the past fixtures.

MF – Thitipan Puangchan (6/10): An attempt that led to a goal makes him one of the bright spots for the War Elephants early in the match. But eventually his influence in the match dropped.

FW – Supachai Jaided (6/10): The promising youth once again showed his ability in being the spark on that first goal. But could have done better in the latter part of the match

FW – Adisak Kraisorn (3/10): Wasted some promising chances. But what hit him the most in this match is his costliest penalty miss of the campaign that could have been the decider at the death. Unfortunately he succumbed to nerves as he skied his shot, completely missing the target.

Substitutes:

Pokklaw Anan (6/10): His halftime introduction showed early promise but in the end his efforts can be considered just enough.

Sumanya Purisai (6.5/10): Subbed in three minutes after the hour mark, then immediately produced a threatening ball in off a set-piece that put his team momentarily ahead. An impact sub.

Nurul Sriyankem (6/10): Started lively during his 76th minute introduction and tried within his abilities to provide the much needed injection for Thailand from the wings. But his involvement probably came too little too late.

MALAYSIA

GK – Farizal Marlias (4.5/10): Can be considered at fault for Thailand’s first goal.

DF – Syahmi Safari (6/10): Scored a brilliant goal, but at fault for the late penalty that could have ended their campaign save for Adisak Kraisorn’s penalty miss. Almost a “hero to zero” case for Malaysia tonight.

DF – Aidil Zafuan Radzak (5/10): A decent start was thwarted by a hamstring problem early on. Subbed out in the 18th minute.

DF – Shahrul Saad (6/10): A decent shift at the back especially in the second half, but could have performed much better in the first.

DF – Nazirul Naim Che Hashim (5.5/10): A pretty decent defensive effort over-all with the second half effort more impressive in patrolling the left flank.

FW – Mohamadou Sumareh (6/10): Sumareh had been a creative source of chances from the right wing.

MF – Syamer Kutty Abba (6.5/10): The central midfielder did his job in an industrious manner through his distribution. But his shining moment was his incisive pass to Norshahrul’s equaliser.

MF – Akram Mahinan (5.5/10): Not much of an influence in the middle of the park in this fixture. A pretty quiet team-player tonight.

MF – Safawi Rasid (6/10): A pretty active element in Malaysia’s attacking approach. But a collision early in the second half might have hurt him, diminishing his influence. He was eventually substituted after the hour mark.

FW – Zaquan Adha Abd Razak (5.5/10): A quiet night for Zaquan Adha, but a decent shift from a team standpoint.

FW – Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (7/10): Another saviour moment for the Harimau Malaya. His equaliser proved to be the decider as the Harimau Malaya triumphantly marched on to the final.

Substitutes:

Muhammad Irfan Zakaria (4.5/10): Scored an own goal minutes after coming in as an early substitute for injured Aidil Zafuan. Almost a nightmare competitive appearance for him in the biggest match of the campaign.

Akhyar Rashid (6/10): Replaced Safawi Rasid and provided the much needed liveliness in attack with his initiative up front.

Kenny Pallraj (5/10): Did well to add a defensive dimension for Malaysia in the latter stages of the game. Came in as a substitute for Norshahrul.