Little did Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom know about the deep soup he’d land himself in when he said Malaysia will have nightmares at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok during the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinals!

“Malaysia know what to expect. Different atmosphere, different people and places will make them realise that they are in Thailand where all the fans support the War Elephants.”

“I am wishing Malaysia a good sleep tonight because they will experience a nightmare tomorrow,” the Thailand custodian had said during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the second leg!

However, fast forward to the final whistle at the Rajamangala Stadium on Wednesday, it was Thailand, and not Malaysia, who suffered a nightmarish result in front of their own fans!

Chatchai saw Malaysia score two away goals past him in the 90 minutes and also was witness to the tournament top scorer Adisak Kraisorn firing wide a penalty kick in the final minutes of the game that would have put Thailand into the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018!

View this post on Instagram Alhadulillah. Final bossku 💛🖤🇲🇾 A post shared by Nazirul Naim Official (@nazirulnaim) on Dec 5, 2018 at 6:35am PST

Chatchai was the subject of much trolling on the social media spheres after the shocking result and the Malaysia team themselves decided to rub salt into the Thailand shot-stopper’s gaping wounds!

A video shared by many members of the Malaysian national team shows a group of Harimau Malaya squad sleeping in a huddle while waking up (from a nightmare?) screaming what sounds like “Chatchai”!!!

Ouch! That must have hurt real bad!