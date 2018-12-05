AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How Malaysia sent defending champions Thailand packing

Malaysia pulled off a historic upset at the Rajamangala stadium, overcoming the hosts Thailand on away goals courtesy of a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their thrilling AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal encounter.

Thailand were the much-favoured side after holding Malaysia to a 0-0 draw in the first leg, but the visitors showed some pluck and desire to secure a spot in the final. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of their keys to victory:

Thailand fail to make presence felt

After managing a narrow escape in the first leg at the Bukit Jalil, most people would have thought Milovan Rajevac would change tactics ahead of the return leg. Surely the War Elephants would take the game to their opponents and impose their will early on.

However, in the first half, the scenes were similar to the first leg, with Thailand sitting deep in their own half when off the ball, inviting the Malaysian players to attack.

Much like the first leg, a majority of the visitors’ attacks came from the flanks, however, this time it was Mohamadou Sumareh and Syahmi Safari causing most of the problems.

5 shots, 2 goals

What was in stark contrast to the game at the Bukit Jalil though was Malaysia’s clinicality. While they had as many as 23 attempts in the first leg, that drastically reduced tonight, with Tan Cheng Hoe’s side managing just five shots in total.

They did, however, find the net this time around, with Syahmi Safari’s thunderbolt finally breaching the Thai wall. Norshahrul Idlan, who was guilty of wastefulness in the first leg, also found his name on the scoresheet with an extremely clinical finish in the second half.

Two goals from five attempts; not a bad return at all.

Sanrawat no-show

Malaysia were also a lot less adventurous this time around, opting to stay compact and allow Thailand most of the ball. However, they made sure that most of Thailand’s possession came in non-threatening areas.

They neutralised the hosts’ most creative force in Sanrawat Dechmitr, who struggled to create any sort of impact. With Akram Mahinan and Syamer Kutty Abba taking turns to mark him out of the game, Sanrawat was often forced into wide positions and deep into his own half to try and create some magic, which never happened.

Malaysia also managed to close down the spaces afforded to Adisak Kraisorn. In fact, most of Adisak’s work was with his back to the goal, as he was forced to drop a little deeper and try and link up with his teammates.

While they did struggle to defend crosses from the wide positions – both goals they conceded were from crosses into the far post – it is understandable considering they lost their first-choice centre-back Aidil Zafuan to injury early in the game.

Heart

Thailand gained the upper hand twice in the game, but before they could assert their dominance, Malaysia hit back strongly both times. Their two equalisers came seven and eight minutes after Thailand’s two goals, evidence of the positive attitude and fight in the Malaysian side.

They also defended like their lives were on it, throwing their bodies at shots and forcing Thailand to work for their chances.

The missed penalty

Ultimately though, despite both sides’ best efforts over 180 minutes of action, it all boiled down to one moment in the match – and that went in Malaysia’s favour.

Adisak, who looked off-color in the first leg, seemed to offer much more of a physical presence this time around, but when it came to the penalty, he went into his shell, lacking confidence even as he stepped up to the spot.

There was only ever going to be one outcome; blazing his spot-kick over the bar, Adisak sunk to the turf in dismay even as the Malaysian celebrated a historic triumph.

For Thailand, with their campaign done and dusted, it’s time for introspection while for Malaysia a date with either Philippines or Vietnam is on the cards.