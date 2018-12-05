AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysian fans troll Thailand’s Chatchai Budprom after Rajamangala nightmare

Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom’s bold prematch statements have backfired as their AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal second leg match against Malaysia ended in a 2-2 draw, eliminating them in the process.

It is to note that Chatchai has stated that Malaysia will experience a nightmare in their fixture. However come the actual match, he conceded two goals from Syahmi Safari and Nohrsharul Idlan Talaha.

The second goal actually was aided by poor positioning from his end.

After the final whistle, with top-scorer Adisak Kraisorn spectacularly missing a penalty at the death that could have served as the late winner, Thailand were out and it seems Chatchai is set to deal with social media backlash from Malaysian fans.

Dear Chatchai, “Be sure to taste your words before you spit them out.“ Sincerely,#HarimauMalaya fans. pic.twitter.com/9ebRV0yZ55 — Ayeep ® 🇲🇾 (@ariffeuer) December 5, 2018

Maybe it’s him who won’t have a good sleep tonight.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia’s dressing room…