AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Malaysia dump Thailand out of the competition

The first finalist of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup has been decided. And it is Malaysia who are going through at the expense of title holders Thailand. The Harimau Malaya played throughout the two-legged tie superbly and will now play either Vietnam or Philippines in the Final. But first, we take a look at five talking points from the night.

#1 Irfan’s misfortune

Malaysia were dealt a massive blow early on in the game, as centre back Aidil Zafuan picked up an injury. The defender had picked up a knock when he collided with his own goalkeeper and was deemed unfit to continue.

On his place came in youngster Irfan Zakaria. The 23-year-old entered the pitch in the 19th minute and two minutes later, scored the tie’s first goal. Unfortunately for him, the goal he scored was at the wrong end.

UNLUCKY 🇲🇾 MALAYSIA! 😢 Irfan Zakaria inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net to open the scoring for 🇹🇭 Thailand!

Supachai’s cross was headed down by an onrushing Mongkol before Thitipan Puangchan hit it towards the goal. The ball deflected off the keeper before hitting Irfan and going into his own net. The goal was credited to the Thai midfielder at first. But replays showed clearly that it was indeed the Malaysian youngster, who got the last touch.

#2 Syahmi’s screamer

Irfan’s own goal put Malaysia on the back foot. But it wasn’t for long. The Harimau Malaya kept on fighting and were rewarded for it.

29' GOAL! Malaysia equalize! 1-1! What. A. Goal. Syahmi Safari runs at the opposition defence before hitting an absolute belter from way out. Malaysia with the all-important away goal and what a goal it was!

Full-back Syahmi Safari, who has been one of the standout performers of the competition so far, waded into opposition territory unchecked. The right-back made his way to the edge of the penalty box and seeing acres of space, took a shot.

Less than a second later, Rajamangala erupted. And this time, it was the away crowd who were celebrating. Syahmi had hit an absolute screamer, one which will go down as one of the best goals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

#3 Malaysia quelch Dechmitr threat

Coming into the tie, Malaysia knew that they needed to keep one Thai player quite- Sanrawat Dechmitr. The central midfielder had been Thailand’s best player in the tournament as he controlled the midfield and opened up new avenues for his teammates.

Dechmitr played in a somewhat free role behind the sole striker. His role was to get in a forward position and play that one crucial pass which would usually be diverted into the net.

However, over the course of the two-legged tie, Malaysia allowed Dechmitr no space to work into. The ‘number 29’ was carefully marked by Akram Mahinan and Syamer Kutty Abba and was usually pushed into a wider position.

With Thailand’s creative supply cut, the forwards were isolated, and the Thai attack was left redundant.

#4 Adisak’s penalty miss

With the scores level after 90 minutes, Thailand headed into five minutes of stoppage time needing a goal. The War Elephants piled on the pressure and it paid off when Syahmi Safari handled the ball in the box to give Thailand a penalty.

Syahmi was sent off for a second bookable offence. As he departed, Adisak stepped up to the spot to take the penalty.

And with the whole of Thailand coming to a standstill, the tournament’s top scorer skied his penalty into row z. Malaysia celebrated, Thailand shuddered, and Adisak sank to his feet.

Football is a funny game. The Thai forward scored 8 goals in six games in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, but will quite possibly be remembered best for the one he missed.

#5 Title Holders Thailand dumped out!

But the biggest talking point of the match, and perhaps the entire tournament, is that five-time winners Thailand are out of the AFF Suzuki Cup!

The War Elephants deployed a risky strategy of calling up only domestic-based players. This meant that the team’s more experienced member, such as Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerathon Bunmathan, missed out. However, all doubt was put down by Thailand in their first win of the competition, as they put minnows Timor Leste to the sword. A 7-0 win set the precedent for the War Elephants, one that they didn’t follow.

As the tournament progressed, the cracks began to show in Milovan Rajevac’s team. Cracks which were ultimately exploited by Malaysia as they dumped the title holders out of the competition.

(Image Credits: Changsuek FB)