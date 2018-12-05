In truly unbelievable scenes at the Rajamangala stadium, Thailand’s hero throughout the competition Adisak Kraisorn skied a last-minute penalty, sending his side crashing out of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

With the minutes ticking on, the War Elephants were getting increasingly desperate but their prayers seemed to have been answered when Syahmi Safari, who had scored a thunderbolt earlier in the game to draw Malaysia level, was sent off for a blatant handball in the box.

Adisak, the likely Golden Boot winner, looked quite nervous while stepping up and somehow sent his spot kick into the third tier of the Rajamangala stadium, much to the shock of the home fans.

Malaysia held on for the draw, earning a spot in the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.