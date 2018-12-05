AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia prevail in thriller as Thais are dethroned

Malaysia are through to the final of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on away goals – eliminating defending champions Thailand in the process – after a thrilling 2-2 at the Rajamangala Stadium on Wednesday.

Following a goalless draw in last Saturday’s semi-final first leg in Kuala Lumpur, Harimau Malaya entered the return encounter knowing any goal scored at the Rajamangala would effectively count for double.

It was, however, Thailand who drew first blood in the 21st minute when Mongkol Tossakrai’s nod-back was headed towards goal by Thitipan Puangchan.

Although Farizal Marlias was able to get a hand to it, he could only divert it into a luckless Irfan Zakaria, who had only came on for the injured Aidil Zafuan three minutes earlier but could only watch on in horror was the ball ricocheted off him into his own goal.

Irfan Zakaria was unable to stop the ball from going into his own net! 🇹🇭 1-0 🇲🇾

But two minutes before the half-hour mark, Malaysia responded in brilliant fashion following a sweeping move which was started by Farizal before eventually reaching Syahmi Safari on the charge down the right.

With no opponent opting to close him down, the 20-year-old right-back was allowed to advance to the edge of the box, where he proceeded to unleash an unstoppable rocket into the top corner.

The War Elephants managed to reclaim the lead in the 63rd minute when Sumanya Purisay made an immediate impact after being introduced as a substitute, floating in a freekick that caused pandemonium inside the opposition area.

With Farizal completely beaten as the ball was deflected towards goal, the crossbar initially came to the visitors’ rescue but Pansa Hemviboon reacted quickest to head home for this third goal of the campaign.

Nonetheless, Malaysia were not to be denied and mustered another response eight minutes after; Norshahrul Idlan Talaha effortlessly taking Syamer Kutty Abba’s driven cross into his stride and guiding a shot past a hapless Chatchai to make it 2-2.

There was still time for one final twist to the story as Thailand were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of injury-time when Syahmi Safari was penalised for handball inside the box, which saw him get sent off for a second bookable offence.

Amazingly, the usually-prolific Adisak Kraisorn – with eight goals to his name in the tournament already – blazed way over the bar, allowing Malaysia to advance into the final on away goals.

THAILAND: Chatchai Budprom, Philip Roller (Nurul Sriyankem 76’), Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat (Pokklaw Anan 46’), Mongkol Tossakrai (Sumanya Purisay 63’), Sanrawat Dechmitr, Supachai Jaided, Adisak Kraisorn.

MALAYSIA: Farizal Marlias, Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan (Irfan Zakaria 18’), Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim, Mohamadou Sumareh, Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty Abba, Safawi Rasid (Akhyar Rashid 67’), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (D. Kenny Pallraj 80’), Zaquan Adha.