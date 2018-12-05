Watch: Malaysia’s Norshahrul Idlan scores potential winner against Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal

Just moments after ceding the advantage in the second leg of their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal encounter against Thailand, Malaysia responded in perfect fashion, Norshahrul Idlan’s powerful strike past the Thai keeper drawing Harimau Malaya level and giving them their second away goal!

Thailand looked to have gained the upper hand when Pansa Hemviboon’s header gave them a 2-1 lead, but the visitors hit back in style through Norshahrul.

71' GOAL! Malaysia are level! 2-2! Who else but Norshahrul Idlan Talaha! The forward is on hand to convert Syamer's low cross after some good wing play by Malaysia. If it stays like this, Malaysia will be through to the Final! #THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/8wtBfXwLZn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

Syamer Kutty Abba received the ball from a throw-in and whipped a cross neatly into the path of Norshahrul, who turned quickly and fired a low strike past Budprom Chatchai.