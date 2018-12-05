Watch: Pansa Hemviboon’s header puts Thailand in control in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal

Thailand began the second leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Malaysia in perfect fashion, taking the lead through an own goal by Malaysian substitute Irfan Zakaria. The visitors hit back quickly through an absolute screamer from Syahmi Safari, but Pansa Hemviboon’s leaping header gave the hosts the advantage just moments after the hour mark.

Substitute Sumanya Purisai, who had just been brought on for Mongkol Tossakrai, delivered a peach of a freekick into the box. Adisak Kraisorn, who was waiting to pounce at the far post somehow managed to flick the ball onto the post.

Pansa, however, was on hand to power the rebound home, despite the efforts of Irfan Zakaria on the goalline.

64' GOAL! Thailand lead! 2-1! Another dangerous freekick is whipped in from the left-hand side which Pansa Hemviboon diverts in on his second attempt. Thailand regain their lead in this one!#THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/tZ3Qu0cJBH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

With the goal, Thailand sit firmly in the box seat and will fancy their chances of progression.