Thailand took the early advantage courtesy an own goal by Irfan Zakaria in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal second leg, but Malaysia hit back almost immediately with an absolute screamer from Syahmi Safari to make it 1-1.

A brilliantly worked move began with the Malaysian keeper Farizal Marlias playing the ball out to his defender. A few passes later and Syahmi picked up the ball a good 30 yards from goal.

Driving to the edge of the box, the right-back unleashed an absolute thunderbolt into the top corner, leaving Budprom Chatchai in the Thailand goal with no chance whatsoever.

Fun fact: Safari got his first international cap only earlier this year.