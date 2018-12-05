Thailand welcomed Malaysia to the Rajamangala Stadium for the second leg of their semifinal clash. After holding Harimau Malaya to a goalless draw at the Bukit Jalil, the game was perfectly set-up.

It was the War Elephants who got off to the perfect start after substitute Irfan Zakaria cushioned the ball into his own net. A clever cut-back by Mongkol Tossakrai was headed towards goal by Thitipan Puangchan and Zakaria forced the ball into his own net in rather comical fashion.

21' Goal! Thailand take the lead! 1-0! Brilliant work by Supachai Jaided on the wing as he cuts inside and delivers a brilliant ball in. Mongkol arrives at the back post to head it across and there is Thitipan Puangchan to put it in! #THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/UteT6c0SJP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

The goal was set up though by a beautifully flighted cross into the far post by Supachai Jaided.

Can the visitors make a comeback into this game? Only time will tell.