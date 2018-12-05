AFF Suzuki Cup |

Watch: Disaster strikes as Malaysia substitute scores own goal in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal vs Thailand

Thailand welcomed Malaysia to the Rajamangala Stadium for the second leg of their semifinal clash. After holding Harimau Malaya to a goalless draw at the Bukit Jalil, the game was perfectly set-up.

It was the War Elephants who got off to the perfect start after substitute Irfan Zakaria cushioned the ball into his own net. A clever cut-back by Mongkol Tossakrai was headed towards goal by Thitipan Puangchan and Zakaria forced the ball into his own net in rather comical fashion.

The goal was set up though by a beautifully flighted cross into the far post by Supachai Jaided.

Can the visitors make a comeback into this game? Only time will tell.

