AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Adisak’s missed penalty sends Thailand crashing out

Thailand and Malaysia played out a thrilling semifinal second leg at the Rajamangala stadium, and it was the visitors who earned a spot in the final after a missed penalty from Adisak Kraisorn in the dying seconds of the match.

Adisak, the tournament’s leading scorer, had the stage set for him to be the hero for the War Elephants yet again but he somehow contrived to send his penalty blazing over the crossbar, ending Thailand’s campaign in the process.

The biggest bottle job I’ve ever witnessed since Slippy G #AFFSuzukiCup2018 #THAvMAS https://t.co/voTYjlY5UR — Saiful Aimran (@SaifulAimran) December 5, 2018

This #THAvMAS clash would probably go down as one of the most dramatic in the @affsuzukicup history. What a match! 😆😆⚽️⚽️ — Vernon 💀 (@pilferpatchy) December 5, 2018

Sape ade ig Adisak Kraison, nak bagi kata kata semangat jap hehehehe #THAvMAS — Amingg (@nikaminn94) December 5, 2018

caught the dying moments of the #THAvMAS and wow~ surprise to see that it was 2-2 and MAS is going through on aggregate. then a PK was called and another surprise, THA missed! MAS is through to the finals & THA loses on their home turf!!! #AFFSuzukiCup2018 #AFFSuzukiCup18 — 仁 ジエ🌟⚽ ♾ (@akame2304) December 5, 2018

Striker Thailand masa kaki dah nak sepak penalti tu teringat tomyam ataih dapoq tak katup api. Tu la miss kot. #Malaysia #AFFSuzukiCup18 #THAvMAS — AhmadN (@ahmadnaeem) December 5, 2018

Surviving that penalty is really a slice of luck for our boys! #THAvMAS — mrjefe (@mrjefe) December 5, 2018

Keeper Thai before match: "I wish goodnight to Malaysia because tomorrow will be a nightmare" Malaysia reply after match: "Goodnight. This is really a nightmare FOR YOU" We go to final!!! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #THAMAS #THAvMAS #HarimauMalaya — Yo!! (@amirul_y00) December 5, 2018

Thailand's Golden Boot winner skies a penalty to send Malaysia through. YOU CANNOT MAKE IT UP. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #THAvMAS — Matthew Mohan (@MatthewMohanCNA) December 5, 2018