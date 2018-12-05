AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Adisak’s missed penalty sends Thailand crashing out

Thailand and Malaysia played out a thrilling semifinal second leg at the Rajamangala stadium, and it was the visitors who earned a spot in the final after a missed penalty from Adisak Kraisorn in the dying seconds of the match.

Adisak, the tournament’s leading scorer, had the stage set for him to be the hero for the War Elephants yet again but he somehow contrived to send his penalty blazing over the crossbar, ending Thailand’s campaign in the process.

