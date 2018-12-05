Vietnam now hold the longest active unbeaten streak in international football

Vietnam currently hold the longest active unbeaten streak in world football, better than the likes of World Champions France. The Golden Dragons last lost a match in the 2016 edition of AFF Suzuki Cup and haven’t faced defeat in any of the matches since.

Vietnam’s unbeaten streak is up to 13 matches, including their 2-1 AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal first leg victory over Philippines. From 7th December 2016 up until now, the Golden Dragons have seven draws and six wins under their belt.

Their last defeat came against Indonesia in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 semifinal. Vietnam had gone down 2-1 at the Pakansari Stadium on 3rd December 2016 but since then no country has been able to get the better of them.

Before Vietnam, the longest active unbeaten streak belonged to World Champions France, who had gone 15 matches unbeaten before losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League tie on 17th November this year.

A popular Twitter figure in the footballing circles who goes by the username @2010MisterChip revealed in a tweet that it is indeed Vietnam who have been unbeaten in most consecutive matches currently. The tweet was posted soon after France’s defeat against Holland.

Tras la derrota de ayer de Francia en Holanda, ni os podéis imaginar cual es ahora mismo la selección de fútbol que lleva más partidos consecutivos sin perder en todo el mundo… — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 17, 2018

“After yesterday’s defeat of France in the Netherlands, you cannot even imagine which soccer team has the most consecutive matches without losing anywhere in the world right now…” the tweet reads.

The Golden Dragons are all set to welcome Philippines for the second leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday, 6th December. They are favourites to qualify for the final as they come into the match with a 2-1 advantage and more importantly, two away goals.