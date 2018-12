AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: BNK48 show support for Thailand against Malaysia in the semis

With the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal match between Thailand and Malaysia now nearing its final stages, both teams still have realistic chances of pushing through.

A tightly contested first leg saw neither team make the breakthrough and now the teams are looking for the winning goal to send them through to the final.

And with the second leg to be played at Rajamangala, Thai fans are undoubtedly going to make their presence felt.

The AFF Suzuki Cup fever is now at an all-time high and many Thai fans are taking part in their “Come Together” movement that should help motivate the team.

Now, even Thai idol group BNK48 have joined in as they shared various photos from their social media accounts to show support to the War Elephants.

With the super group boasting more than 50 members, this certainly brings awareness of the War Elephants’ reach throughout the country and how important winning is to the team and the entire nation.